Chelsea agree to sign Atalanta’s Ahanor, with Palace loan for this season

Photo: Chelsea FC

Chelsea signed Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor in a deal worth a reported £40 million ($54 million) on Tuesday, but the teenager will spend this season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Ahanor, 18, will swap Serie A for south London during his temporary spell at Palace before joining Chelsea officially in 2027.

He made 22 league appearances for Atalanta last season having moved from Genoa a year ago, making his debut for Italy in a friendly against Luxembourg in June.

The move to UEFA Conference League winners Palace will mean the teenager will get Premier League experience as cover for Chadi Riad, who ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament against Everton.

“I’m very happy to be here and to be a part of this great family,” Ahanor told Palace’s website.

“To be at one of the best clubs for young players in the Premier League is something which makes me grateful and excited.”

Alongside a photo of Ahanor holding up a Chelsea shirt, the Blues said on their website: “Chelsea has agreed a deal to sign Italian international Honest Ahanor from Serie A side Atalanta, with the defender officially joining in 2027.

“Ahanor, 18, made 35 appearances for Atalanta last campaign, his first season in Bergamo having arrived from Genoa in July 2025, and his excellent form at club level saw him earn his first two senior appearances for the Italian national team back in June.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Marc Guiu has joined RB Leipzig on a five-year deal for £14.5 million, bringing to an end a two-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old joined the Blues from Barcelona in 2024 for £5 million but struggled to impress, making only 11 Premier League appearances and failing to score.