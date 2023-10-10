NGX Group announces key board changes across subsidiaries

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has announced significant changes to the board of its subsidiaries, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RelCo).

The appointment which, according to the NGX Group, took effect from September 27, 2023, has Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe as NGX new Board Chairman, succeeding Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, who has retired.

Others in NGX are Mr. Jude Chiemeka as Executive Director, along with five Non-Executive Directors, namely, Mrs. Lilian Olubi, Mr. Azubuike Okpalaoka, Dr. Hamza Sule Wuro Bokki, Mr. Sehinde Adenagbe and Mrs. Foluke Oyeleye.

For NGX RegCo Dr. Salamatu Suleiman has taken over as the new Board Chairman, succeeding Mrs. Catherine Echeozo, while Mrs. Foluke Oyeleye also resigned from NGX RegCo’s board following her appointment as a Director at Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Other new appointments at NGX RegCo are Mr. Olufemi Akinsanya as Non-Executive Director and Mrs. Amina Mohammed as Independent Non-Executive Director.

Ms. Ngozichukwuka Edozien has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of NGX RelCo, succeeding Erelu Angela Adebayo, who has retired. Shareholders of NGX RelCo also approved the appointment of Mrs. Fiona Ahimie as Non-Executive Director and two Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr. Victor Alonge and Mr. Abdullahi Suleiman.

Commenting on these appointments, Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, stated, “I am delighted to announce these pivotal changes in the leadership of our subsidiaries, NGX, NGX RegCo and NGX RelCo. The appointments of Mr. Unuigbe, Dr. Suleiman and Ms. Edozien represent a defining moment in our journey. We have meticulously planned for this transition, and I have complete confidence that they will continue to uphold our tradition of excellence and steer our organizations toward even greater heights.