Judges release nominees for Almond awards

From left: Member, The 2023 Almond Insurance Industry Awards Panel of Judges, Mr Obashola Alo of Dangote Group; Chairman of Panel, Ms Prisca Soares; member of the Panel, Dr. Jide Fadun, and Secretary of the Panel, Mr Obinna Chilekezie, at the press conference for the unveiling of nominees of the various categories of the awards, held in Lagos.

By Rosemary Iwunze

The panel of judges for the 2023 Almond Insurance Industry Awards has officially released the names of nominees in the various categories.

According to the panel, the thorough nomination process which lasted for one month had top management staffs of insurance and broking firms, corporate and individual clients nominating companies, and individuals based on the criteria provided.

At the end of the rigorous fine-tuning exercise by the Judges, companies and individuals emerged as nominees in some of the categories such as life insurance company of the year; general insurance company of the year; micro/takaful insurance company of the year; insurance CEO of the year; insurance broking company of the year; insurance broker of the year; as well as reinsurance CEO of the year.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Awards Panel of Judges, Ms. Prisca Soares, said that winners in the various categories will be based on the decision of voters who forms 60 per cent of the judging process while collated data from the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, will balance it up.

To this end, she implored nominees to encourage their clients and the general public to visit the awards website to cast their votes.

She said: “Voting is free and companies as well as individual clients can vote just once in each of the categories.

“The voting process will be closed on the 20th of October to allow for final processing by the Awards Panel of Judges before the Awards Nite on the 3rd of November at the Queens Park Events Center where winners will be announced.”