Eko Power affirms status as Lagos state-licensed electricity distributor

By Jackson-Kalio Tokoni

Eko Power Limited has affirmed its status as the electricity distribution company licensed by the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) to serve the southern parts of Lagos State.

The company said its establishment followed changes to Nigeria’s electricity regulatory framework, which devolved regulatory powers over intrastate electricity generation, transmission and distribution to state governments.

“Eko Power Limited is the distribution company licensed by the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) to distribute power in the southern parts of Lagos State,” the company said in a statement.

It explained that the transition followed the Electricity Act 2023, as amended, and the 2023 constitutional amendment, which empowered state governments to regulate electricity markets within their jurisdictions.

The transition was completed in June 2025, when LASERC assumed regulatory responsibility for retail electricity distribution and end-user tariffs in the state, the company added.

Explaining its regulatory status, Eko Power said it operates under a distribution licence issued directly by LASERC and is subject to the commission’s tariff methodology and service-level standards.

“This is reflected in Eko Power Limited’s own LASERC-approved cost-reflective tariffs and its published service-level commitments across all customer bands and feeders in Lagos State,” it said. “Eko Power Limited exists today because Lagos State exercised its constitutional right to regulate retail electricity distribution within the state,” the company said.

“We are licensed by LASERC for distribution and tariffs, and our service commitments to customers are set independently under Lagos State law.”