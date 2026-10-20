FCT police summon farmers, herders’ leaders over Dabiri, Paiko violence

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By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has summoned leaders of farmers and herders in Dabiri and Paiko villages, Gwagwalada Area Council, for a peace meeting following reports of violence threatening security in the communities.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, met with representatives of both groups at the command headquarters in Abuja on Monday, October 19, 2026, as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions, restore public confidence and prevent further violence.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said Sanusi urged the farmers and herders to embrace dialogue, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence, warning that disputes must be resolved through lawful means rather than violence.

The police commissioner cautioned the leaders against incitement, retaliation and other actions capable of escalating tensions, stressing that violence would only endanger lives and undermine peace in the affected communities.

He also urged both groups to cooperate with the police by identifying and handing over individuals allegedly responsible for the attacks.

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According to him, the actions of a few individuals should not be allowed to threaten the safety of entire communities, making cooperation between residents and security agencies essential to restoring lasting peace.

The command said the situation was under control and normalcy had been restored, adding that security measures had been strengthened to prevent a fresh breakdown of law and order.

It urged residents of Dabiri, Paiko and neighbouring communities to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel deployed to the affected areas.

The police also encouraged law-abiding residents to resume their legitimate activities without fear, while appealing to farmers and herders to maintain peaceful relations and avoid actions that could reignite hostilities.

The command further urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08061581938.

Vanguard Newspaper