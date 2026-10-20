Autonomous Shipping Regime: Experts warn against fire brigade approach

By Godwin Oritse

Maritime experts have urged Nigeria’s maritime authorities to begin preparations ahead of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 2032 deadline for the implementation of the autonomous shipping regime, under which vessels will be operated remotely with minimal human intervention.

The global autonomous shipping regime, structured under the IMO MASS Code (Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Code), represents a historic shift in maritime law.

Formally adopted as a voluntary framework at the 111th session of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 111), it is scheduled to become legally mandatory worldwide on January 1, 2032, under the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention.

The regime aims to transition the industry from isolated national trials into a universally standardized, harmonized global framework

Speaking at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM), a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Captain Olugbemiga Abidoye, said port infrastructure alone was insufficient to achieve maritime excellence.

He noted that Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) were already being developed and tested across the global shipping industry.

The former ship captain warned that with just six years remaining before the 2032 deadline, Nigeria was lagging in preparations for autonomous shipping, noting that the country had yet to amend its maritime legislation to accommodate the transition to ports capable of receiving and supporting autonomous vessels.

He stated: “Legislative amendments can take years, communication systems can take years to procure and integrate, while inter-agency procedures require consultation, training and testing.

“The Code is goal-based; we must demonstrate safety outcomes, not just equipment purchases.”

Similarly, a former General Manager, Marine and Operations, at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Captain Ihenach Ebubeogu, said the government’s efforts to modernise ports across the country must bridge the gap between technological advancement and infrastructure upgrades.

He stressed the need to integrate terminal digitalisation, robotic cargo-handling systems and workforce development to ensure seamless and efficient port operations.