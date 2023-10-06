‘I don’t do trials’, Ibrahimovic on why he snubbed Arsenal

By Efosa Taiwo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened up on why he never signed for Arsenal even after meeting with the then coach Arsene Wenger.

The Swedish icon had the chance to become a Gunner earlier in his career after being among a list of players identified by Wenger as a potential signing.

Ibrahimovic even went as far as posing with an Arsenal shirt, only to see a move to North London collapse.

Speaking with Piers Morgan, the Milan legend explained why the move never materialised.

He said: “When I was young, I had a lot of interest from a lot of clubs, and one of them was Arsenal.

“So, I came to the office of Mr Arsene Wenger, and it was a big hype because I saw these players, Bergkamp, Henry, I saw Ljungberg, I saw Vieira, I saw all these players, and I was like ‘F**k, this is big’, because these players I see on TV, even if I already played in high level Sweden.

“But this was big, because this was like, ‘I am here now’. Last week I was playing PlayStation with these guys. And I spoke with Wenger, and he has this French, he was tall, I didn’t expect him to be so tall.

“I came in his office and we spoke and he was like, ‘What do you want?’ He wanted to get to know me, to feel me. Because I think he is a type of person, he just don’t buy the player, he wants to know what he is buying I think. In the end, he had an Arsenal shirt with Number 9 and, ‘We want you to come and do a trial for two weeks.

“‘I don’t do trials, either you want me or you don’t want me, or else why am I here?’ That was me, but it was not to play a game, it was me. ‘No, but you have to come and do a trial’ and then, ‘No, no, you don’t understand, I don’t do trials’. That was it, I never went to Arsenal.”