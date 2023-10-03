Hospital provides free medical services, legal assistance to survivors of SGBV

By Elizabeth Osayande

Randle General Hospital, Surulere has vowed to support survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, SGBV, by providing them with free medical services, and legal assistance.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Assistant Director Press & Public Affairs Office. Randle General Hospital, Surulere, Mrs. Okunade Olayinka.

According to Olayinka, the Medical Director and CEO of the Hospital, Dr. Olumide Sojinrin, reiterated the stance of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu THEME Agenda, to give adequate attention to SGBV cases, and also ensured that such cases were reduced.

Sojinrin at a recent event to mark World Social Welfare Day and also commemorate the Y2023 Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, spoke through principal officials of the hospital, Mrs. Ogbeide Anita and Dr. Smith Okonu.

According to him, this year’s commemoration of SGBV, tagged: “Not in My Lagos” pointed to the fact that SGBV must not thrive in the State.

“While we enjoined residents to familiarise themselves with the zero tolerance stance of the State Government for Sexual and Gender-Based violence. We hope to ensure that lasting solutions are proffered to tackle the menace.”

Meanwhile, the MD, Randle General Hospital, during a courtesy visit to Ansar-Ud-Deen Grammar School and Gbaja Girls’ Senior High School, Surulere, implored the students to always speak out.

He noted that the State has provided the following to assist survivors of SGBV that included: available, immediate, and quick responses to SGBV cases, including legal representations to survivors. Others were adequate medical services, counseling, shelter, and empowerment, among other relief for survivors.

The Medical Director called on relevant stakeholders to support the Lagos State government initiatives in achieving the mandate of tackling the menace of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.