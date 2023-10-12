Fatal Threesome: Two female murder suspects rusticated from Kwara Poly — Mgt

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin.

The Management of Kwara State Polytechnic,Ilorin has said that the two students alleged to have been involved in the murder of a Hotel manager in the state capital had long been rusticated from the institution over poor academic performance.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer Halimat Garba made this known in a press statement released to journalists in Ilorin Thursday afternoon.

The statement titled,”Re: How we killed Club owner in Hotel – Female Student.”reads:

“The attention of the Polytechnic Authority has been drawn to a trending story and a video clip in which two ladies (Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa) named in the alleged murder of a hotelier in Ilorin were erroneously identified as students of the Kwara State Polytechnic.

“Our database checks showed that the two ladies had since been withdrawn from the school after their first years on account of poor academic performances. They have therefore ceased being students of our great institution.

“The Polytechnic Management states categorically that its students are good ambassadors of the institution, the state, and Nigeria at large, and will not be involved in shameful or criminal acts of any kind.

“We urge our media friends to always check with us anything that concerns our great institution.” concluded the statement.

Recall that men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arrested a gang of two females – Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa Favour – for robbery and murder of a prominent Kwara socialite and Managing Director of Water View Hotel, Ilorin, Mr Adeniyi Ojo.

The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading the suspects in Abuja, said on October 6, 2023, Police operatives apprehended the two suspects, Adama and Favour, who are both students of Kwara State Polytechnic for their involvement in the robbery and murder of Mr. Adeniyi Ojo, the son of Chief Emmanuel Ojo, a prominent figure in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Through meticulous investigative work, our officers were able to track and apprehend these suspects in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun State.

“In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex rump and demanded money from him. But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise,” the Force PRO stated.

While speaking to journalists, one of the suspects, Adama said she had been in sexual relationship with the deceased and on that day, they went with the intention to steal from him but when he wasn’t succumbing, they drugged him and left with his phone and other valuables only to discover that he had died .