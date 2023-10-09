EU report, inaccurate reflection of 2023 polls — Wike

Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike has flayed the report of the European Union Election Observation Mission EU-EOM to the 2023 general election in Nigeria, describing it as in inaccurate reflection of what transpired.

According to him, the report did not give the true position of the last election, especially as it concerned his state, Rivers.

The minister expressed his dissatisfaction on Monday in Abuja when he received in audience, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi.

He said the EU was supposed to serve as an impartial observer during the polls and not to present an inaccurate report of Nigeria’s electoral democracy.

The EU-EOM, through its chief observer, Barry Andres had in June presented its final report on the last Nigerian general elections, and highlighted six priority areas with recommendations.

Wike, however said Nigerian laws cannot be same with that of the EU because of the peculiarities of both environments.

“I didn’t agree with European Union over the last report on election in Nigeria. They are to observe, Nigerian laws can’t be the same with EU laws because they have different environments.

“In Rivers state, the EU report was different from what transpired there. How can people who believe in democracy and practise it, be portrayed as people who don’t understand democracy?.

“Our concern should be how to make the economy grow better, we have to cooperate and agree on specific areas of development in the Federal Capital Territory and the entire country.

“Foreign partners should be concerned on strategic development irrespective of the areas”, he counselled.

In her remarks, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi said the election report was put together by a delegation of independent observers and has nothing to do with her own operations.

She however pledged the Union’s continued commitment to working with the Minister to boost development in the territory and beyond.