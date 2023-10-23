CISI develops pathway for sustainable green, climate finance

By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), United Kingdom, has developed an education pathway covering sustainable and responsible Investments, green finance and climate finance.

Through its members in Nigeria, CISI organized a Forum in Lagos where benefits of Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG and Artificial Intelligence (AI) took the centre stage.



Specifically the leading global investment and wealth management body has set up a dedicated portal of learning materials following increased demand for skills on how to monitor corporate organizations’ compliance with disclosure of their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities to build stakeholders’ trust and improve risk management.



In her welcome address, the President, CISI Nigeria, Ijeoma Onwu, explained that efforts to grow membership, especially youths, development of members’ capacity through constant training and Continuing Professional Development (CPD), had been yielding positive results. Onwu urged the participants to take advantage of the Forum to deepen their knowledge of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues to advise organizations on the benefits of their implementation for enhanced stakeholder engagement.



“Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has been making progress in building our members’ base. Our certification makes one a global professional and open doors of employment in over 75 countries worldwide. As businesses are transforming and re-aligning with technology, it is important for every organisation to pay attention to the development in the areas of environmental risks, social and governance issues that can impact organization’s long term sustainability.”, said Onwu.