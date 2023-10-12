Adeleke hails Nigerian Army for protecting democracy since 1999

…As COAS inaugarates CIMIC projects in Osun

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has lauded the Nigerian Army (NA) for protecting and ensuring uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria since 1999.

The Governor gave the commendation at Ede, when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who paid him a courtesy call during a working tour of Nigerian Army formations and units in 2 Division Area of responsibility.

Governor Adeleke clarified that the Nigerian Army has been instrumental to the thriving of democracy in Nigeria, by remaining professional and adhering strictly to its constitutional responsibilities, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Gov urged the troops to remain steadfast and continue to maintain peace and harmony amongst the populace, in concert with sister services and other security agencies even az he pledged the State’s support to the NA.

In his remarks during the visit, Gen Lagbaja appreciated the Government and good people of Osun state for their support to the NA in executing its constitutional mandate, assuring, that the NA will remain committed in delivering on its statutory responsibilities.

Similarly, the Chief of Army Staff joined the Governor of Osun state Senator Ademola Adeleke to inaugurate new blocks of classrooms at the Local Authority Primary School, Alusekere, Ede Osun state.

The project, which was executed by Maj Gen Kamal Yusuf, comprised three new blocks of classrooms, a rehabilitated block, teachers’ office, furnishing of nine classrooms, a perimeter fence around the school and a borehole.

Speaking at the commissioning, the COAS averred that the project is a Chief of Army Staff Civil Military Cooperation Special Intervention Project, conceptualized to provide top notch facilities to complement state infrastructural development in appreciation of the people’s support to the Nigerian Army.

He pointed out, however, that the intervention does not put the NA in any competition or rivalry with any group, nor is it intended to give political advantage to any serving or retired officer.

He maintained, that it is a non-kinetic approach, employed by the NA to address contemporary security challenges.

The Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Maj Gen Nosa Ugbo while introducing the project, noted that it is a way for the Nigerian Army to give back to the society for their support and cooperation with the NA in all its endeavours.

Also, the COAS commissioned a Parade Ground, Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess, as well as a Soldiers’ Club at the Engineer Construction Command, Ede in Osun state during his working visit to the formation.

He enjoined the troops to sustain their expertise as Sappers to ensure they continue to effectively deliver vital engineering support services to the Army and the nation at large.

The Army Chief also took time to pay a courtesy visit to the Ataoja of Oshogbo, HRM Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye II at his palace.

Gen Lagbaja expressed appreciation to the royal father for the role of the traditional institution in ensuring peace and harmony in their domains.

In his response, the Ataoja assured of his Royal blessings and support to the NA.