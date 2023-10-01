Actress Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni lights up Lagos, Ekiti with philanthropic gestures

By Ayo Onikoyi

United Kingdom-based versatile actress-cum-philanthropist, Mrs Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni lit up the cities of Lagos, Ibadan, and the far rural community of Ayedupn-Ekiti, Ekiti State when she put smiles on the faces of about 2,000 pupils through her annual Back-to-School initiative.

Those who benefitted were nursery, primary, and secondary school students and they got free school bags, exercise books, writing materials and sandals.

This year’s Back-to-School initiative according to Ajisola-Borokinni, was a unique one as it was sponsored by her Jewel Empowerment Foundation (JEF), in conjunction with her late father’s foundation, Pa Gabriel Oluwafemi Ajisola Foundation.

The philanthropic campaign began from Lagos residence of Pa Ajisola, in Ogba, Lagos, on August 26, 2023 where about 1,000 school bags, exercise books, writing materials, and sandals were distributed to pupils across ages and classes to have a smooth study in the new academic session.

The media consultant of the foundation, SKYE-DM Media Communication Limited, in the company of the representative of the family led a team for the support mission. The team stormed the country home of the brains behind foundation on September 25 to donate about 1,000 school bags, exercise books, writing materials, and sandals to the pupils of the

Methodist Nursery and Primary School 1;

Methodist Nursery and Primary School 2;

Baptist Nursery and Primary School;

St Mark’s Anglican Nursery and Primary School;

St Mary’s Catholic Nursery and Primary School, among others.

The city of Ibadan, which benefited mainly from the last year’s edition also had a fair share of this year’s edition.

In her appreciation note, the headteacher of St. Mark’s Anglican Nursery and Primary School, Mrs Aribisala F. O. described the support as an uncommon gesture by the foundation, adding that, “The school management and the P.T.A are indeed grateful for the provision of educational materials for the pupils. The benevolent gesture will bring succor to the parents as well as have a positive impact on the general well-being of the pupils.”

The president of The Jewel Empowerment Foundation, Mrs Ajisola-Borokinni, who is also warming up for a multimillion-naira film project, expressed her delight at the success of the year’s Back-to-School edition, noting that, “The exercise is not a show-off, but a little way to support parents, government and teachers and most importantly, to boost the academic life of the younger generation.”

“It is no news that these children lack all these necessary needs. This is why JEF has taken up the responsibility through the support of like minds to support the younger generation annually, especially at the return of their new academic session. We are also aware of the situation in the country and this gesture is coming at the right time as a relief to parents and students in particular.

“We are grateful to God for the success and that it indeed reached the most people that needed the gesture, especially in the rural areas. It is special that the entire Ajisola family also used the initiative to honour our dear father who was a profound son of Ayedun-Ekiti in his lifetime,” she added.