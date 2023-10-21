Abuja Master-plan: Nwuche seeks support for Wike, commends Tinubu

Tinubu

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, has urged Nigerians to back the efforts of FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike to restore the Abuja master plan and instil discipline in urban development.

“Those who have lived in Abuja since the return of the democratic dispensation in 1999 can attest to the deterioration of the capital city by illegal structures taking over public spaces, green areas illegally allocated by unscrupulous officials to cronies.

Areas for public facilities like fire services/Police stations were also allocated to individuals. How can areas in a capital city not have available spaces for the construction of fire service and Police Stations, etc? This was especially under the immediate past minister under whose watch parts of Abuja became like slums, the streets were dirty and unkempt, a clear reason why unqualified persons should never be appointed to public offices on the basis of nepotism and tribalism,” he said.

The former federal legislator commended President Tinubu for making the right decision in picking Wike, “who is a known achiever and who performed exceptionally as the immediate past governor of Rivers state, and brought development, infrastructure to all local governments and cities in the state.”

He described Wike as a detribalized nationalist, who will treat all Nigerians equally.

His words: “The appointment has restored the faith of many Nigerians in our unity, equality as Nigerians and a departure from the nepotism of the past where certain portfolios were reserved for only a part of the country.”

He wondered where those bitterly condemning Wike’s Abuja restoration efforts were during the past administration when the ministers of FCT did practically nothing and allowed the Capital city to fall apart.

His words: “No country that desires development should listen to archaic and unexposed persons, be they clerics, former government officials, etc, who prefer when only those from their tribe and religion hold sensitive offices including the defence and security portfolios in a multi-ethnic and multi religious country. When one walks into a Nigerian airport, Police stations, immigration offices etc, one should see a reflection of our diversity and all tribes fairly represented. Not the one where at immigration services, police, customs, etc you see a preponderance of one tribe and one religion. These are the issues that have held Nigeria down.”

He called on people of goodwill to speak up and not allow retrogressives drive down their parochial and divisive agenda.

Nwuche urged President Tinubu to consolidate on his development strides by appointing more competent nationalists into positions of authority and removing anyone found to be a tribal or religious bigot, inorder to set Nigeria firmly on the path of rapid socio-economic development and for her to join the committee of developed nations.

“We all know the antics of these critics who only see things good when their tribe are appointed into positions, even when those people are destroying our country on account of their incompetence,bigotry and putting a knife to our national unity they keep quiet,” he added.

He urged Wike not to be distracted by these critics as Nigerians are much wiser after suffering under incompetent leadership for many years, and understand the antics of these critics.

He urged President Tinubu to ignore such people snd continue on the path of giving every Nigerian a sense of belonging irrespective of his or her tribe and religion.