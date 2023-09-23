Vinicius returns to Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Real Madrid winger Vinicius was on Saturday named in the Brazil squad for the next set of 2026 World Cup qualifiers after being sidelined with injury.

The 23-year-old has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against Celta Vigo on August 25 but has recovered quicker than expected.

Vinicius missed the recent international window but Brazil coach Fernando Diniz on Saturday recalled him to the squad for the games with Venezuela on October 13 and Uruguay five days later.

Brazil won both of their opening qualifiers against Peru and Bolivia.