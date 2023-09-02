Tyson Chainz preaches ‘Good Life’

By Benjamin Njoku

Having made a name for himself in the country’s music circle, after releasing 13-track album in 2012, marred by dearth of promotion, Tyson Chainz also known as Tyson Kelly Isodje is back on the radar with a brand new single titled, “Good Life.”

The single is already creating a massive buzz within the music scene, with fans and critics alike eager to dive into the track..It’s dropping marked a new dawn for Tyson Chainz, whose career received a boost in 2015, after he emerged victorious at the prestigious “Dream Alive” audition held in Benin.

Though not a signed deal, his victory at the competition opened doors for the Ugheli, Delta State-born singer in the music industry, affording him the opportunity to share the stage with the likes of Rema and Alpha P during his time with Peak Entertainment.

Tyson was destined for greatness from the very start. His musical journey began during his high school days when he discovered his innate talent for music. Initially shy about rapping in front of others, Tyson’s cousin played a pivotal role in nurturing his musical aspirations.

According to him, his musical influences are the legends of our time, including R. Kelly, Usher, Michael Jackson, 2Baba, and the iconic Nigerian duo P-Square. It was back in 2000 when he first encountered Hip-Hop through Jay-Z’s “Anything,” which left a lasting impression on him.

His latest single, “Good Life,” is a testament to his versatility as an artist. He draws inspiration from real-life experiences and doesn’t shy away from addressing varied subjects, from spirituality to societal issues.

As Tyson puts it, ” Good Life is a reflection of my diverse influences and thought-provoking lyricism.” The singer’s commitment to delivering meaningful music to his audience is evident in every note and lyric. As the artist embarks on this exciting new chapter with “Good Life,” fans can expect a musical journey that’s both thought-provoking and entertaining.