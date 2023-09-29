Tinubu’s lawyer’s plea inconsistent with academic claims, PDP insists

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged the All Progressives Congress, APC, to come clean on the desperation by its lawyers in the United States to conceal certain vital details regarding the academic records of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University, CSU, from the public.

The PDP declared that the application by Tinubu’s lawyers urging the US District Court of Illinois not to release the said academic details were in direct conflict with the public declarations by President Tinubu that his academic records are impeccable.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Friday.

He said: “The PDP recalls that President Tinubu had, in a public function, openly asserted to Nigerians that ‘I was one of those most recruited graduates of my university; multiple honours, First Class Degree and I have the reference point’.

“In view of the above assertion, the PDP therefore holds that the plea by the lawyers that the details of his academic record should not be released is a great disservice to President Tinubu in particular and Nigeria in general.

“This desperation to conceal vital information is consistent with APC’s penchant for trickery and underhand dealings in their transactions with Nigerians, which has heightened under the Abdullahi Ganduje leadership.

“By appointing Dr. Ganduje as its National Chairman, APC further confirms itself as not only being a cesspit of corruption but also as irredeemably given to concealment of depravity, sleaze and mendacious acts.

“The APC must in the least acknowledge the desirability and moral duty placed on it to encourage, insist and ensure that it is transparent with Nigerians and indeed the world.

“Failure to discharge this duty to Nigerians is condemnable.

“The litany of probes, inquiries and investigations which were instituted on various matter without reports under the APC since 2015 validates the above.”

Ologunagba further said, “It is clear that the APC is a major threat to our nation’s democracy.

“The PDP calls on all men of goodwill across our country and beyond to stand firm in the defense of democracy, transparency and the Rule of Law in Nigeria, especially at this critical time.”