Seminarian dies, as bandits set Kaduna Catholic Parish residence ablaze

Bro. Stephen Naman Ngofe

A Seminarian, Bro. Stephen Naman Ngofe was, on Thursday night, burnt beyond recognition when bandits attacked and set ablaze the Catholic Parish House, Kamanton, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Parish in Kamantan is under the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area.

Newsmen gathered that the attackers stormed the parish house at 8p.m. and set it ablaze alongside a vehicle.

Sources said the deceased seminarian, Stephen, died from the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the grasp of the attackers.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command Acting Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Alhassan, confirmed the incident.

Two others, who were also in the building when the incident happened, escape the inferno and kidnap attempt by the attackers.

They survivors are Monday Noah, the Assistant Parish Priest, and Emmanuel Okolo, the Parish Priest.