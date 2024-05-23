Missing Placenta: Police arraign four suspects in Kwara

File image.

Doctor, Matron granted Bail

Nurse, Eight Months Pregnant Ward Attendant remanded in Correctional Centre

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Four suspects,namely Matron of Cottage Hospital, at Iloffa in Oke-Ero local government area of Kwara state, Mrs Olanrewaju Dorcas, Doctor Ajibola Joseph, Mrs Alabi Peace, who took the delivery and Ward Attendant Mrs Adewunmi Toyin have been docked in Kwara state Magistrate Courts over the missing Placenta of the daughter of Mrs Williams Bukola at the hospital penultimate Saturday.

Vanguard Correspondent however gathered that the controversial baby had her solemn naming ceremony at the weekend at the parents resident in Odo-Owa ,where she was named Apoti-Eri(Ark of God).

The duo of Mrs Olanrewaju Dorcas,the Matron and Doctor Ajibola Joseph were however granted bail by Magistrate A.A Issa while the case was adjourned to June 26,2024 for hearing.

Meanwhile on Thursday in another magistrate court of Chief Magistrate Qudus Adebayo the bail for Mrs Alabi Peace,the Nurse who took the delivery and the Ward Attendant ,Mrs Adewunmi Toyin who allegedly disposed the missing Placenta were denied.

According to First Information Report obtained by Vanguard Correspondent the duo were accused of Criminal conspiracy,Public Officers causing danger by omitting to perform duty,and theft contrary to section 97,129 and 287 of Penal code law; Unlawful removal or possession of Human parts contrary to section 7and punishable under section 12 of Kwara state Prohibition of dealing in Human parts law no 4 of 2018.’

Further more twelve grounds were listed by the prosecutor, requesting for the two suspects to be remanded in Correctional Centre .

The grounds include the exhibits, confessional statement, identifications of witnesses by victims among others.

While Barristers Oluwaseun Oluwayomi Ikubami and C.M Chima appeared for Mrs Adewunmi Toyin, Chief Isaac Adebayo and Barrister (Mrs) Bukola Owoniyi represented Mrs Alabi Peace .

Barrister Hassan Sheu also represented the complainant Mrs Williams Bukola.

Magistrate Adebayo however cross-examined the two suspects in court who narrated their ordeal while crying profusely.

The Nurse,Mrs Alabi Peace who took the delivery of the baby told the Magistrate Adebayo that after successfully taking the delivery,she put the placenta in a white nylon bag and rushed home to attend to her child who was said to be convulsing.

She added that it wasn’t until she was informed the second day that she was aware of the missing placenta.

For her part,the Ward Attendant Mrs Adewunmi Toyin who is said to be Eight Months pregnant told the Magistrate while weeping profusely that on her resumption of duty on the fateful day,she put the placenta inside the nylon and then inside a carton.

She added that the whole dirts emanating from the delivery were all packed inside the dustbin with the carton inside which the placenta was thrown.

“I just took everything to where we used to throw away dirts.But when I was told the following morning that the placenta was missing,we all went there but couldn’t find the placenta.We only found the nylon where the placenta was put.”

Magistrate Adebayo in a short reply said that the duo have committed a serious offence and that it’s almighty God that could save them.

“This is a very sensitive matter and two of you have committed a very serious offence,it’s only almighty God that can save you .”said Magistrate Adebayo.

In his defence of Nurse Mrs Alabi Peace who took the delivery, Barrister Oluwaseye Ikubami urged the court to use it’s discretion to grant his client bail, saying that it has that exclusive power.

Similarly Chief Isaac Adebayo who represented the Ward Attendant Mrs Adewunmi Toyin noted that the experte motion brought against his client is not enough to compel the court to remand his client.

“I therefore urged the court to refuse the application to remand my client.”he stressed .

Though Chief Magistrate Adebayo who shortly adjourned during the proceeding said she doesn’t have jurisdiction over the case.

She however denied the bail of the two suspects as a result of the sensitivity of the matter.

After listening to the arguments of both parties Chief Magistrate Qudus Adebayo ruled,”I have considered the application of the clients,on the bail of the two defendants and hereby ruled that the bail application are refused.They are to be remanded at the Correctional Facility in Ilorin.

The case has been adjourned to June 13,2024.