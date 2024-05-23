Yusuf approves reappointment of Sanusi, gives 48hrs to 5 emirs to vacate office

Sanus Lamido

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, on Thursday, approved the reappointment of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 14th Emir of Kano.

Yusuf also gave the five former emirs 48 hours to vacate all official residences and hand over former emirate properties to the Commissioner of Local Governments.

Recall that Sanusi fell out with ex-governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and was dethroned.

Ganduje, on December 5, 2019 established Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano emirates from the then Kano Emirate.

Ganduje assented to an amendment to law on October 14, 2020, and signed another amendment on April 11, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates. They include Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

Kano and Karaye have eight local government areas of jurisdiction each, while Bichi and Gaya emirates share nine local government areas of jurisdiction each.

Meanwhile, Rano Emirate enjoys jurisdiction over 10 local government areas out of the 44 local councils in the state.

However, after assessing the emirates, Kano State House of Assembly, on Thursday, dethroned the five emirs and abolished the five emirates in the state.

Vanguard News