Ogun LG boss, Adedayo impeached

Councillors of Ijebu East Local Government in Ogun State, on Thursday, impeached the suspended Chairman of the council, Hon. Wale Adedayo, over allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of funds.

Leader of the Legislative Council, Hon. Fasheyi Akindele, in a statement, said Adedayo was impeached after he appeared before the councillors, following an invitation extended to him over allegations of fund mismanagement.

According to Akindele, after series of invitations by the House, which were ignored in the past, Adedayo eventually appeared before the legislative council as the councillors continued their probe of the chairman.

Eleven councillors, were said to have participated in the session, during which Adedayo was impeached.

The suspended Chairman, was also said to have spent the council funds till August 2023, even when the budget was yet to be approved, whereas the laws only allow him to spend till March 2023.

The Leader of the council, said that the suspended chairman, has run foul of the laws of the land, specifically the Ogun State Local Government Laws 2006 and committed serious impeachable offences.

After deliberation, the impeachment of the chairman was put to votes. Five councillors voted for his impeachment, four voted against, while one councilors abstained.

Thereafter, the Leader of the House pronounced Mr. Wale Adedayo impeached as the Chairman of Ijebu East LG,” Akindele said.

Reacting to the development, Adedayo, said the whole thing, was a script, adding that he did not do anything untoward.

He said “I told them this morning they were acting a script written by those in Abeokuta. All the documents about the allegations against me are in the office. But I know Mr. Governor is offended that we opened up to the public about how the Federal Allocation belonging to Ijebu East Local Government was being spent.

“I have done my duty as an Afenifere by letting our leader know why we have not been able to do much since we got into office. The rest is for the court to decide.”