Meet Nigeria’s Tracy Richards among Miss Globe 2026 Top 11

By Sekinat Osundiji

Nigeria’s representative at the Miss Globe 2026, Tracy Richards, has finished among the top 11 finalists at the international beauty pageant held in Phuket, Thailand.

Richards also won the Head-to-Head Challenge and secured a place in the top 25 of the talent competition at the 23rd edition of the pageant, which concluded on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thu Thao emerged as the winner, while Thailand’s Suttida Iadpoo and Ukraine’s Mariia Zheliaskova finished as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Richards hails from Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. She is a high-fashion model and entrepreneur who co-owns a modelling agency.

Beyond modelling, she is also involved in initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for children in underserved communities through her advocacy project, Open Horizons.

The initiative focuses on providing children in underserved communities in Lagos with access to mentorship, education and experiential learning through after-school programmes and educational outings.

According to the project, the initiative is founded on the belief that exposing children to new experiences and opportunities can help shape their aspirations and future.

Reacting to her performance, Richards’ team, in a post on Instagram on Friday, celebrated her top 11 finish and appreciated Nigerians who supported her throughout the competition.

“From the moment she stepped onto the international stage in Phuket, Thailand, Tracy carried the Nigerian spirit, grace and determination with pride. What a journey, what a beautiful representation, and what an achievement to celebrate!” the team said.

Thanking supporters who voted and encouraged the contestant, the team added, “To everyone who voted, supported, encouraged and stood behind her throughout this journey, THANK YOU.”

It further described her performance as a source of national pride, saying, “Tracy, you made Nigeria proud. Your journey does not end here, and your light will continue to shine.”

Her top 11 finish, victory in the Head-to-Head Challenge and placement among the top 25 in the talent competition marked a notable outing for Nigeria at the international pageant.

Vanguard News