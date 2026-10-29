Awujale succession: DSS invites Fusengbuwa ruling house leaders

Palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Ogun State has reportedly invited three leaders of the Fusengbuwa ruling house over the alleged sale of expression-of-interest forms to princes seeking to become the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Those reportedly invited are the Chairman of the ruling house, Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi; the deputy chairman, Otunba Dokun Ajidagba; and the vice chairman, Prof. Fassy Yusuf.

The invitation comes amid an ongoing dispute over the selection of a new Awujale following the death of the previous monarch, Oba Sikiru Adetona, in July 2025, at the age of 91, after 65 years on the throne.

A letter circulating online, purportedly signed by one Yemi Oloto, directed the three ruling house leaders to appear before the State Director of Security at the DSS office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 4 p.m.

The letter, which indicated that the meeting was connected with an investigation into the sale of expression-of-interest forms to princes interested in the vacant stool, read in part: “I am directed to invite you for a meeting with the State Director of Security (SDS), Department of State Services (DSS), Ogun State, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, today, 29th October, 2026, 1600 hours (4 p.m.).

“The meeting is in furtherance of investigating activities in respect of the sale of expression-of-interest forms to interested princes for the vacant stool of Awujale of Ijebuland.”

The letter further stated that an officer had been designated at the main gate to facilitate the invitees’ entry into the premises, before concluding with the director’s best wishes.

When contacted, Prof. Yusuf confirmed receiving the invitation but said he was in Abuja attending to a matter before the Supreme Court and would therefore be unable to honour it.

The professor of Mass Communication and lawyer said: “I just received the letter from the DSS not long ago, but I am in Abuja attending to a matter at the Supreme Court. I have discountenanced their letter.”

Similarly, Ajidagba confirmed receiving the invitation on Thursday afternoon, saying it was delivered at about 2:30 p.m. with instructions to report at the DSS office by 4:30 p.m.

He, however, questioned the timing of the invitation, arguing that matters relating to the succession process were already before the courts.

“I received the DSS invitation on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m., and I was told to report at their office by 4:30 p.m. There was, however, no way I could honour such an invitation when all of these matters are already in court. The status quo must be allowed to remain; that is the position of the law,” he said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the DSS on the reported invitations or the allegations prompting them.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of previous engagements between security agencies and stakeholders in the Awujale succession process.

Security agencies, including the Ogun State Police Command, had reportedly summoned nine kingmakers in Ijebu-Ode and the three Fusengbuwa ruling house leaders on two occasions to appear at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The invitations were said to be connected with allegations of bribery and financial inducement in the selection of a new Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

Owoyemi has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in connection with the succession process.

The three ruling house leaders have also instituted legal proceedings against the Ogun State government over the suspension of the selection process, which has remained stalled since January 2026.

In August, the Fusengbuwa ruling house leaders approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, seeking orders compelling the completion of the process for selecting the next Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

The suit, numbered HCJ/149/2026 and dated August 21, 2026, was instituted by Owoyemi, Ajidagba and Yusuf.

The defendants include Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN); the Ogun State Executive Council; the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat; and the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government.

Also joined as defendants are members of the Awujale Afobaje/Kingmakers Council, including Olorogun Sonny Kuku, Chief Rasheed Adesanya, Chief Oluwaranti Lekan Osifeso, Chief Jimi Lawal, Chief Abimbola Okenla, Chief Kunle Ogunade, Chief Agboola Alausa, Chief Adebisi Adaran and Chief Ayotunde Ola Odulaja.

Among other reliefs, the claimants are asking the court to determine whether the state government had the legal authority to order or facilitate the alleged entry into and locking of the Awujale palace on January 20, 2026.

According to the claimants, the action was intended to physically prevent the kingmakers from convening and concluding the statutory process for selecting a successor to the late monarch.

The dispute has further complicated efforts to fill the vacant traditional stool, with the government maintaining that the process must be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the applicable procedures.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun has assured the people of Ijebuland that a new Awujale will emerge before May 29, 2027.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday at the Ogun East Senatorial District stakeholders’ meeting in Ijebu-Ode, where he engaged representatives of various interest groups on traditional affairs, governance and the economic prospects of the district.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and acceptable succession process.

“On the succession process for the revered Awujale stool, Abiodun assured the people that his administration was committed to facilitating a smooth, peaceful and widely acceptable process leading to the emergence of a new monarch,” the statement said.

The governor acknowledged the significance of the Awujale institution to the cultural heritage, identity and unity of Ijebuland, urging residents to remain calm and patient while the necessary procedures were being concluded.

He added that his administration was giving the matter the attention it deserved to ensure that the process was completed peacefully and that the eventual emergence of a new monarch enjoyed the acceptance and support of the people.

The Awujale stool became vacant in July 2025 following the death of Oba Adetona, who ruled for 65 years and was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning traditional rulers.

The Ogun State Government halted the succession process in January 2026, citing petitions from security agencies and other stakeholders. The suspension followed an earlier halt in December 2025 over procedural concerns.

A total of 95 aspirants—94 princes and one princess—reportedly emerged from the Fusengbuwa ruling house nomination exercise held in Ijebu-Ode in December 2025 before the government suspended further proceedings.