Four dead, 14 critically ill after suspected herbal poisoning in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least four persons have reportedly died, while 14 others are receiving treatment in hospital after consuming a suspected poisonous herbal mixture purchased in Oju township, headquarters of Oju Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident reportedly followed the sale of herbal preparations by three men identified as Alhaji Mai Magamani, Mohamed and Musa Kolo to residents of the Igede community during the Ihiejwo market day in Oju last weekend.

An eyewitness said the incident came to light on Monday, November 2, 2026, after several residents who had purchased and consumed the herbal preparations began experiencing similar symptoms.

According to the eyewitness, the first victim reportedly died on Tuesday morning, while the second died in the early hours of Wednesday. Two others subsequently died on November 4.

The source added that more than 14 other persons were receiving treatment, with several reportedly in critical condition.

The three men allegedly involved in selling the herbal preparations were reportedly apprehended by the Igede Youth Council in collaboration with the Oju Local Government Area Township Youth leadership and handed over to the police.

The eyewitness said the Oju Divisional Police Headquarters had transferred the case to the Benue State Police Command for further investigation.

Speaking during the handover of the suspects, President of the Igede Youth Council, Comrade John-Frank Ozzidi, called on the Benue State Government to ensure a thorough investigation and that anyone found culpable was brought to justice.

Ozzidi said members of the community had resisted taking the law into their own hands, choosing instead to allow the police and other relevant authorities to handle the matter.

He urged political officeholders from the area to monitor the investigation to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the deaths were established and justice served.

Contacted, Chairman of Oju Local Government Council, Mr Jackson Ominyi, confirmed the incident but said he had yet to establish the exact number of fatalities.

He said three deaths had been reported to him as of the previous day, while other affected persons were receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Oju.

“My people are working on that. My security secretary, secretary and the security adviser are on it.

“The others are in the General Hospital, Oju. My health department is also taking care of them. I have tried to calm the situation down. The person selling the herbs has been arrested and sent to Makurdi three days back,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, for comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to enquiries as of the time of filing this report.