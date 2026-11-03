2027: Tension mounts in Oyo over suspension of two LG Chairmen in 24 hours

By Adeola Badru

Political tension is mounting in the Ogbomoso zone of Oyo State following the suspension of two local government chairmen within 24 hours over alleged financial impropriety, amid questions about the political undertone of the unfolding developments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of Oriire Local Government, Olateju Michael Alabi, was suspended by councillors of the council on Monday, while his counterpart in Surulere Local Government, Isaiah Adegbite, who is serving his second term in office, was also suspended by the legislative arm on Tuesday.

The two suspensions, carried out by the legislative councils of the respective local government areas, were reportedly based on allegations of financial impropriety.

However, details of the allegations against the affected chairmen remained sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

The development has triggered political debate across the Ogbomoso zone, with stakeholders and political observers questioning the timing of the decisions and whether the actions were strictly driven by concerns over accountability or influenced by the emerging political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

A political analyst, Dr. Femi Awolesi, who spoke to Vanguard on the development, questioned the circumstances surrounding the simultaneous suspensions, suggesting that political considerations might have played a role.

The analyst queried whether the actions were genuinely intended to promote accountability or constituted a political witch-hunt, particularly given the perception that the two suspended chairmen were not aligned with the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Meanwhile, efforts to obtain official reactions from the two affected chairmen were ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Political stakeholders have, however, called for calm and strict adherence to due process, urging all parties to ensure that the unfolding situation does not degenerate into a wider political crisis in the zone.