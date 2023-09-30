NULGE kicks against alleged imposition of Gov Otti’s ‘stooges’ as union Exco in Abia

Alex Otti

— Describes it, executive recklessness

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE) has kicked against the undue meddlesome of the Abia state governor, Alex Otti, in the leadership of the union in the state.

It’s National President, Ambali Akeem Olatunji, said in Akure, the Ondo state capital, that ” there is no leadership crisis in the state chapter of the union before Otti was elected.

Olatunji, expressed the union’s displeasure over Otti’s recent imposition of his stooges as the executives of the union in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of a new NULGE President in the Ondo state, Comrade Fredrick Akinrinlola, Olatunji, described Otti’s action as executive recklessness.

He said that the Abia governor imposed his cronies on the union to take over the leadership of NULGE the Abia state.

The NULGE National President noted that the governor decided to impose his stooges at the NULGE helms of affairs in order to control the union and “to illegally divert the local government allocation, but said the union will resist this moves.

He said some Chief Executive at the state level always want to impose candidate that are very weak, that would be controllable by them, and will not represent the interest of the union and would not be able to engage Government.

“We have one recently in Abia state, we have conducted election before the new government came in, the new government came in and was trying to distabalize the union, this is a contradiction to the labour movement, the administration has come out to be a disappoinment to the labour.

NULGE is cautioning the governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, for his undue meddlesome into the affairs of NULGE and attempt to hijack the leadership of the union and we reject this that he has no right to annul our election and impose his brothers and cronies to take over the leadership of the union

“We were disappointed that after the conduct of our election before the inauguration of the present administration in Abia state of Governor Otti of Labour Party.

“He assumed office and the first thing he does was to go after the industrial union and made an attempt to seize the leadership of the NURTW which was rebuffed by the NLC.

“He moved to NULGE and decided he had to take over the union, hijacked the leadership in a Gestapo manner and we were surprised that someone that was elected and had a democratic mandate could turn to dictatorship by hijacking the leadership of our union.

“He attempted to set up an illegal caretaker committee which he has no right because labour is on the exclusive legislative and not on the concurrent list, he has no power under the constitution to meddle in union affairs.

Olatunji said “His attempt to administer our union for us is condemnable, and unacceptable. We therefore call on the leadership of the Labour Party to call Governor Otti to order.

“He is making this attempt to make him pilfer and divert local government allocation. This is the reason he wants to put his cronies in office to ensure he continues to divert funds.

“This is a governor that finds it difficult to pay salaries of workers and has diverted check-up dues if unions and had sacked illegally most Directors of state service.

“We expect him to concentrate on how to fix dilapidated infrastructure in Abia state,.provide social amenities to Abia people but unfortunately we have tales of woes since he assumed office.

“NULGE will resist this illegality and executive recklessness, we will not take it. We will challenge him until justice is achieved”