September 30, 2023

NPFL: Sunshine Stars defeat Kano Pillars 1-0 in season opener

Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure on Saturday defeated Kano Pillars Football Club 1-0 in the match day one of the Nigeria Premier League (NPL).

The match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure, had Sunshine Stars scoring the first goal of the season by Oge Emmanuel in the 8th minute to put the home team ahead.

Sunshine Stars Head Coach, Edith Agoye,in a  post match interview described his side’s performance against  Pillars as highly technical.

Agoye said Sunshine Stars showed that the team could measure up with any team in the league.

“We are very happy that we scored a very good goal against Pillars, we created so many  scoring chances, and our opponents were unable to have any clear chance against us,” he said.

Agoye said his team would go back to the training ground to improve on their goal scoring  ability.

He said that the win was  massive for his side being   the first match of the season.

The Head Coach of Kano Pillars, Abdul Maikaba, said his team would  go back to the drawing board to return to winning ways.(NAN) 

