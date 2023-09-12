NFF rejects Waldrum’s return, plans to compose new coaching crew

Waldrum

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that it has rejected the return of Randy Waldrum as coach of the Super Falcons.

The footballing body met on Sunday in Uyo just after its congress held the same day and deliberated on issues concerning Nigerian football and other matters attached to it.

The body has, thus, confirmed that Waldrum will not continue as the head coach of the Super Falcons and won’t have his contract extended despite the American leading the team to the second round of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons did not suffer any defeats in regulation time at the World Cup.

Disclosing this information, the NFF stated that meritocracy will be used for the composition of new coaching crews for the women’s national teams.

“The NFF Board resolved to be thorough and ensure meritocracy in the composition of new coaching crews for the various Women National Teams (Super Falcons, Falconets and Flamingos) within the shortest possible time, as the Super Falcons and Falconets have crucial qualifying fixtures for major championships in a matter of weeks.”

Waldrum has had a series of outbursts with the federation since his appointment in 2020.

In the days leading up to the Women’s World Cup, Waldrum accused the NFF of owing salaries, failing to back his pre-tournament plans, and mismanaging FIFA’s grant.

The Super Falcons will be hoping to get a new coach ahead of an Olympic qualifier against Ethiopia next month.