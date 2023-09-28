Napoli didn’t intend to hurt Osimhen – Coach Garcia

Napoli manager, Rudi Garcia has said that the club didn’t intend to hurt Victor Osimhen with the controversial TikTok video.

Recall the Partonopei shared a video on their TikTok account which appeared to be mocking Osimhen after he missed a penalty in the club’s goalless draw against Bologna last weekend.

The 24-year-old threatened to take legal action against the club and has also taken down all images of him in the Partenopei jersey on his Instagram account.

The Nigeria international had earlier been involved in a bust-up with Garcia after he was substituted against Bologna.

The Ballon d’Or nominee, however, ended a four-game goal drought when he scored Napoli’s second in their 4-1 rout against Udinese on Wednesday night.

Commenting on the issues surrounding the club after the game, Garcia admitted that the club had been faced with a bit of trouble since the weekend game against Bologna.

“Over the last two days there was a bit of trouble with some clumsy behaviour.

“Nobody wanted to be hurtful, not the TikTok with the video of Victor, nor Victor by taking his photographs down on social media.

“Nobody intended to hurt anyone, these are instinctive reactions and are understandable,” Garcia was quoted by Football Italia after the game.