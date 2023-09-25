Maulid: FG declares Wednesday Public Holiday

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 27th September as Public Holiday in commemoration of this year’s Eid-ul-Maulid celebration.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade in a statement said the minister, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who made the declaration in Abuja congratulated all Muslim faithful both home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

“His admonition to Nigerians, is to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified.

“The Honourable Minister, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has urged Nigerians, especially our youths, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable Nation that all citizens will be proud of”, the statement added.