Man United winger Antony returns to training, available for selection

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester United has announced that embattled winger, Anthony Dos Santos, will return to training in the coming days and will also be available for selection.

The Brazilian striker has been alleged to have violently abused his girl lover and has since kept him away from playing football for the past three weeks.

The last match he featured in was Manchester United 3 – 1 away loss to Arsenal.

The winger held an interview and pleaded not guilty to the allegations laid upon him.

Two days ago, he flew in to Manchester to face questioning from the police.

However, the club has cleared him to play pending police investigation on the issue.

A statement on the club’s website reads; “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

“As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

“As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Manchester United will host Crytal Palace at the Old Trafford on Saturday.