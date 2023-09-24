Man sodomises stepbrother in Ondo

A 24-year-old man, Pelumi Folorunsho, has been arrested for allegedly sodomnising his eight-year-old stepbrother in Akure, Ondo State.

He was reportedly caught by their neighbour while committing the act at their residence in NEPA area of Akure.

He was thereafter arraigned before an Akure Family Magistrate Court on a one-count charge of indecent assault.

Police prosecutor, Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 3pm on September 16, 2023 at their residence.

Olowofeso added that the defendant assaulted his step-brother and caused him harm. Chief Magistrate F.A. Aduroja, in his ruling, ordered the defendant remanded in police custody pending when judgment will be delivered.

Aduroja ordered him to clear bushes around the police station for two weeks.

She thereafter adjourned the case to October 5, 2023 for judgment.