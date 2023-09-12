Life and times of music artiste, MohBad

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad died on Tuesday.

The former Marlian record signee reportedly died at the age of 27.

YBNL Music Executive and singer, Olamide confirmed Mohbad’s death via his X handle on Tuesday.

A source from the artiste’s team stated that he took a trip to the hospital in the early hours of today Tuesday, September 12, 2023 for treatment, after which he was administered an injection.

According to them, Mohbad passed out shortly after the injection and did not wake up

Early life

He was born in Lagos on June 8, 1996.

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

He was best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) (( you will always be remembered)) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies awards 2022

Music career

MohBad released his debut album, Light EP, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song “Ponmo,” which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.

The talented musician was nominated 5 times for The Beatz Awards 2021.

He was listed in Audiomack’s top 21 afrobeat artists of 2021.

In 2022, he released Peace produced by Rexxie and got his peak when TurnTable charts top 50 in 2021 and top 100 in 2022.

Mohbad issued his first EP, Light, after agreeing to a record deal with Marlian Records World in 2019. The eight songs on the EP features Davido, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh.

Naira Marly served as executive producer for the eight-track EP, which also bears the production stamps of SB, Rexxie, P.Beat, and Austin Sinister.

NDLEA arrest controversy

In February 2022, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Mohbad, Zinoleesky and four other people following their possession of illegal substances like MDMA and cannabis at their home in Lekki, Lagos.

Some Viral videos on social media showed NDLEA operatives breaking into the musicians’ home in the Lekki district of Lagos State.

They were later released.

Domestic violence allegation against Naira Marley

After two years, he announced his departure from Marlian Records. On 5 October 2022, Mohbad accused singer Naira Marley of domestic violence and stated that his former boss ordered people to beat him up.

