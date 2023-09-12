Home » Entertainment » Breaking: Olamide, others mourn as Mohbad dies aged 27
Entertainment

September 12, 2023

Breaking: Olamide, others mourn as Mohbad dies aged 27

Breaking: Olamide, others mourn as Mohbad dies aged 27

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad is dead.

The former Marlian record signee reportedly died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

YBNL Music Executive and singer, Olamide confirmed Mohbad’s death via his X handle on Tuesday.

He posted with a caption alongside a heartbreaking emoji: “Damn ! Mohbad”💔

Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

He is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies awards 2022.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.