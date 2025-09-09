Music has always been my way to touch lives — Ehmsay

For Nigerian artiste Ononiwu Moses, better known as Ehmsay, music is more than just entertainment — it is his way of connecting with people.

The Lagos-born singer says his journey has always been about using songs to spread happiness and touch lives.

Ehmsay, who hails from Imo State, was born on November 7, 1993, and grew up in Lagos where he attended Saint Saviours High School before moving on to the Federal University Wukari in Taraba State.

His passion for music began early, shaped by the sounds of his environment and the impact he saw music making on those around him.

“I discovered my love for music at a very young age,” he recalled. “Seeing how it influenced people in my community made me want to create the same kind of impact.”

He gained attention with his breakout single JOL, a track that not only brought him recognition but also connected him with Naira Marley and the Marlian family.

Since then, he has built on that momentum with songs like CPme featuring Micee, Casamigos, and Vibez, while also collaborating with producer Benzer Republic.

Calling himself a versatile artiste, Ehmsay noted that he is a singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist with a mission to spread positivity through music. “My goal is to make the world a happier place with my sound,” he said.

With his growing body of work and rising profile, Ehmsay is confident he has what it takes to remain a strong voice in the Nigerian music industry.