How Afrobeat superstars are redefining global music scene

…Their lifestyles, money, cars, jets

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria is revolutionizing the global music scene with Afrobeats, a genre that’s not only captivating audiences worldwide but also redefining the country’s image. Artists such as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, Asake, and Kizz Daniel who are leading the charge are executing a masterclass in soft power, reshaping global perceptions of their homeland, exporting its culture, and in doing so, are making Nigeria look good while leading a larger lifestyle. In the last one decade, Afrobeat has taken the world by storm, evolving from a regional sound in West Africa to a global phenomenon. This genre seamlessly blends African rhythms with contemporary styles like hip-hop, dancehall, and electronic music, captivating audiences worldwide. This isn’t a fleeting trend; it’s a cultural movement, stampeding the world and redirecting global attention to African music.

Nigeria is the new destination for good music. The story changed after Burna Boy won the 2021 Grammy award for Best Global Music Album for his song, “Twice As Tall” and his historic performance at a sold-out Madison Square Garden cementing his status as an “African Giant,” a title he wears with pride. His music is unapologetically Nigerian, infused with pidgin English and socio-political commentary that educates global audiences on the African experience.

Like Burna Boy, Wizkid’s 2016 international crossover with “One Dance,” alongside Drake, was a watershed moment. It opened the floodgates, proving that Afrobeats could top charts worldwide. His subsequent album, “Made in Lagos,” was a love letter to his city that became a global anthem, spending weeks on international charts and selling out London’s O2 Arena multiple times over.

Davido, who has been nominated twice for Grammy awards, embodies infectious energy and entrepreneurial spirit. His record-breaking 2022 sold-out concert at the same O2 Arena was a testament to his massive diaspora fanbase. Beyond music, his leadership in signing artists to his DMW label and his strategic collaborations are building a sustainable industry ecosystem.

Rema’s success has positioned him as one of the leading voices in the global expansion of Afrobeats, inspiring a new generation of artists and fans across the world. With his infectious melodies, high-energy vibes and captivating stage presence, Rema continues to push boundaries, redefining the global music scene. His hit songs like ‘Calm Down’ have broken multiple records, including spending 58 weeks atop the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart and becoming the highest-charting African song on the US charts. Having raised the bar, the new generation of singers are ensuring the wave has no end. Asake’s unique blend of Afrobeats with Fuji and Amapiano has made him a record-breaking phenomenon, while Kizz Daniel’s smooth vocals and hit-making prowess, evidenced by the global viral success of “Buga,” demonstrate the genre’s endless versatility.

Nigerian superstars are dominating the global stage, making the superstars the trailblazers of the Afrobeats movement as they sold out The 02 Arena in London, the Accor Arena in Paris, 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in New York City or 17,000 Capacity Ziggo Dome, in the Netherlands. among others. According to pundits, these stars were already selling out London’s 02 Arena and collaborating with global big names like Selena Gomez and Drake even before winning the Grammys.

Speaking on the influence of Afrobeats on the global arena, renowned music executive and Director-General of the National Council of Arts and Culture,NCAC, Obi Asika said; “Some people think, its a wave. I think it is the beginning of the future. What has happened is that soft power has evolved on its own. Music is the driving force, but with the music comes what I call Afrobeats culture, so you get the fashion, you get the dance and you get the attitude”.

The growing influence of Afrobeats stars on the global audience can further be attested to by the love and enthusiasm that greeted Burna Boy’s show-stopping performance at the England Lionesses’ UEFA Euro 2025 victory parade held at Buckingham Palace on July 29, 2025.The electrifying performance saw Burna Boy mounting the stage, belting out his hit song “For My Hand” featuring Ed Sheeran, which got the 100,000-strong crowd and the Lionesses dancing and buzzing with excitement. England manager Sarina Wiegman, a self-confessed Burna Boy fan, was overjoyed, singing along and even pulling the African Giant into a warm embrace. Burna Boy’s performance was an unforgettable moment at the Lionesses’ victory celebration, making it a deeply personal gift for the coach who led England to a historic European title. Sarina Wiegman’s love for Burna Boy’s music added to the unique global appeal of Afrobeats, highlighting the power of music to unite people from different backgrounds.

It was the same story in July, 2024, when Nigeria’s Rema captivated guests at the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani, with a spirited performance of his chart-topping track ‘Calm Down’. Rema’s performance at the wedding resonated with his Indian fans and beyond, leaving a last impression of Afrobeats as a powerful and captivating genre that transcends borders. Rema’s energetic performance of “Calm Down” at the Ambani wedding was a testament to its global appeal. The song’s infectious beat and rhythm had guests dancing and singing along, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, showcasing the significant impact of Afrobeats on international music scenes. This performance not only highlighted Rema’s rising global influence but also underscored the growing recognition of Afrobeat music worldwide.

Collaborations with international artists

Afrobeats artists are currently the toast of the world, with the biggest music stars craving to collaborate with them. The latest of such collaborations was witnessed in August, 2024, when Grammy award-winning Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo released her single and music video “Joy,” featuring Davido, which marked their second collaboration after “Na Money” from Davido’s 2023 album Timeless.

Both African music icons expressed their mutual respect and the significant meaning behind the upbeat track, which blends English and Yoruba to promote positivity and resilience. Kidjo’s album, “Mother Nature (2021)”, which was nominated for Best Global Music Album, featured a number of Afrobeats stars including Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Rexxie and Yemi Alade. Kidjo’s choice of Afrobeats stars is testament to the growth and recognition that the genre has recorded on the global scene in recent times.

Also, in “The Lion King: The Gift (2019)”, American music star Beyoncé did the unprecedented by featuring numerous Afrobeats stars, including Wizkid and Burna Boy. Her song “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Wizkid won Best Music Video at the 2021 Grammys.

Burna Boy has collaborated with numerous international artists across various genres, including Ed Sheeran (“For My Hand”), Justin Bieber (“Loved by You”), Jorja Smith (“Gum Body,” “Be Honest”), Dave (“Location”), and Sam Smith (“My Oasis”). Becky G also collaborated with the self-styled African Giant, for her global hit song titled ‘Rotate’. The song was used for the Pepsi Football Campaign. It’s also the UEFA Champions League official soundtrack.

On his own part, Davido thrives on collaboration, seamlessly blending Afrobeats with global genres through partnerships with Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Popcaan, and others. But beyond music, his “30BG” movement transformed into a cultural identity for young Africans worldwide. Always present, always visible, Davido embodies the spirit of Afrobeats as a communal experience. Other international artists he has collaborated with were Nas, Summer Walker, Meek Mill, and Sean Paul. He has also collaborated with the likes of UK rapper Tion Wayne, American rapper YG, and Jamaican artists Konshens and Popcaan. These diverse collaborations showcase Davido’s influence and ability to bridge different musical genres and markets globally.

Like Burna Boy and Davido, Wizkid has equally collaborated with numerous international artists, including Beyoncé on “Brown Skin Girl,” Drake on “One Dance” and “Come Closer,” Justin Bieber on the “Essence (Remix),” and Chris Brown on “Call Me Every Day”. Other notable international artists he collaborated with included Skepta, Normani, Calvin Harris, and Damian Marley.

Reshaping the Nigerian brand

Afrobeats superstars are steadily redefining Nigeria’s global image, transforming the country’s narrative from one plagued by corruption and poverty to a hub of creativity and joy. These musicians have become cultural ambassadors, promoting Nigerian values and fostering international sentiment through their music. They are seen as the biggest thing that has happened to global music in recent times.

Nigerian Afrobeats artists are adored worldwide, with hits like Burna Boy’s “Last Last” and Davido’s “Unavailable” resonating with diverse audiences. Afrobeats genre has given rise to collaborations between Nigerian artists and international stars, introducing the genre to new markets and audiences. Originated by late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Afrobeat now Afrobeats has become a dominant force in shaping global music, influencing mainstream pop, hip-hop, RnB, and electronic music

No wonder, American ambassador to Nigerian, Richard Mills once described Nigerian Afrobeats stars as ‘cultural exports to the world. He acknowledged the growing popularity of Nigerian music in the United States and beyond. Mills was not far from the truth. Following the sustained success of Afrobeats songs in the UK, America and Europe, the UK’s first Afrobeats music radio station, The Beat London 103.6 FM, was birthed in 2016 to give the genre further global exposure.

When a teenager in London, a student in Toronto, or a clubber in Tokyo dances to Burna Boy’s “Last Last” or Davido’s “Unavailable,” they are engaging with Nigerian culture. They are learning Nigerian slang, feeling the Nigerian rhythm, and developing a positive association with the country. This cultural currency is priceless. It fosters curiosity, breaks down prejudices, and makes Nigeria synonymous with joy, resilience, and creativity.

Hit songs like Rema’s “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez and “Made in Lagos” by Wizkid aren’t just songs; they are auditory tourism campaigns. They paint a picture of a vibrant, stylish, and exciting destination. This “cool factor” directly influences travel decisions, boosts tourism, and attracts investment in creative industries, fashion, and hospitality. For anything, Afrobeats has become a powerful unifying force for the global African diaspora, provides a shared cultural touchstone, a source of immense pride, and strengthens connections to the motherland. The African diaspora has been instrumental in spreading Afrobeats, blending it with local sounds and influencing international artists.

Economic power of Afrobeats stars

Afrobeats artists like Burna Boy, Davido,Wizkid, Rema and Tems have become highly profitable entities, building immense wealth empires through their music, endorsements, and strategic investments. Their success has not only propelled Afrobeats to a global music sensation but also contributed significantly to the Nigerian economy. These artists generate substantial revenue from music sales, streaming royalties, and licensing fees. Sold-out tours across Europe, North America, and beyond are a primary revenue stream, creating jobs and fostering a professional live music industry.

For instance, Davido’s 2023 album “Timeless” garnered 694.5 million streams on Boomplay. He is said to charge between $100,000 and $200,000 for international shows and N10m to N40 million for local performances and performs over 40 shows annually.

Davido’s March 2025 album “5ive” is expected to boost his earnings further as his endorsement deals keep soaring. His partnerships include a $5 million deal with Martell Nigeria (2021) and a global ambassadorship with Puma. Other brands include AXE, Travelbeta, Infinix, and Bay Ice (for limited-edition watches in 2023). With 54.4 million Instagram followers, his posts command high fees and reach. Davido’s wealth is said to have grown at an average rate of 20% annually since 2019, driven by his music, endorsements, and strategic investments.

On his part, Wizkid has reportedly amassed an impressive net worth of $4 million as at 2024, from sold-out tours, endorsements, and successful business ventures. According to reports, Wizkid’s net worth was estimated to be over $4 million in 2024, which he earned through record releases, live performances, endorsements, and commercial ventures.

Similarly, as of 2025, Burna Boy’s net worth is put at $34m which he earned from global music sales and royalties. In 2022, the African Giant’s net worth was estimated to be $22 million. On his net worth in 2022, Burna Boy described the estimate as ‘way off’.’ He added that due to his wealth, he was able to take care of his family’s financial needs. “It’s great, man. It’s a blessing. It’s nothing short of a blessing,” the singer added.

According to Calcified, Rema’s net worth as of 2024, was estimated to be around $1 million, while that of 2025 is estimated at over 16,000,000,000 Naira. The singer’s net worth has since grown alongside his popularity. His signature sound, catchy hooks, and unique style have led to several chart-topping hits. This success has resulted in lucrative performance bookings, brand endorsements, and streaming revenue. Rema’s hit song “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez, surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, making it the first African artist-led song to reach this milestone. The song was honoured by Spotify with a commemorative plaque for this achievement, which was presented to Rema in late 2023.

Tems became the first African female artist to hit one billion streams on Spotify in February 2025 with Future‘s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake. The song samples Tems’ “Higher” from her 2020 EP For Broken Ears and was featured on Future’s 2022 Billboard 200-topping album I Never Liked You. “Wait for U” won the best melodic rap performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. In a nutshell, the growth of Afrobeats led to the music industry raking in over $73 million in revenue in 2021, with an expected annual growth rate of 13.4% up to 2025. In the past years, Spotify recorded a 290% rise in Nigerian streams, while YouTube pointed out that Nigeria is among the top countries for its music viewership around the world.

Lavish lifestyle of Afrobeats superstars

Music superstars all over the world are known to live large, turning heads both on and off the stage and Nigerian Afrobeats stars are no exception. These stars aren’t just about the stage; they also know how to have fun and live life to the fullest outside of the spotlight.

Davido

Davido’s lifestyle, which is like an open-book to many, is captivating and eye-catching. He’s a lavish spender. From his stunning $20 million mansion in Atlanta, a $340,000 property in Lekki, Lagos, to his sleek car collection, Davido’s life is a testament to the high-flying world of luxury and extravagance.

Davido is tipped to be the richest Afrobeats singer in Nigeria with a car collection ranging from high-value vehicles such as a Rolls-Royce Spectre, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680, a Bentley Bentayga, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. His other vehicles are a Mercedes-Benz GLS 600, a Porsche Panamera Turbo S, a Porsche 911, and a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser, among others, with the total collection valued at over $10 million. In 2024, Davido acquired a $78 million Bombardier 7500 jet,solidifying his position as a luxury icon. The “Assurance” singer revealed in a viral video that he spent $3.7 million cash on his white wedding to Chioma, which took place in Miami, Florida last month. This amount reportedly covered what was described as one of the most extravagant celebrations of the year, including pre-wedding events, accommodation for guests, and a royal-worthy feast.

Davido crowned it by gifting Chioma a lavish wedding ring, which was reportedly valued at $950,000 (approximately 1.5 billion Naira). The ring is a 10-carat GIA-certified diamond, as revealed by Davido’s jeweler, making it one of the most expensive rings in Africa.

Wizkid

Wizkid is known for his bold and flamboyant lifestyle marked by wealth and luxury. His lavish property include homes in Los Angeles and Lagos, reflecting his status as one of Afrobeats’ richest and most successful musicians in Nigeria. He boasts of an impressive collection of cars including Mercedes-Benz GLE 450, BMW 7 Series, and Bentley Continental GT, with recent additions such as a Ferrari. Wizkid also has a luxury Lamborghini Urus, valued at N350 million among others. His cars show opulence, comfort, and advanced features. When it comes to fashion, Wizkid is topnotch. His fashion sense is characterized by luxurious wear, including designer clothes, expensive jewelry, sandals, sneakers, and sunglasses. He expanded his business empire by opening Starboy pop-up stores in major fashion hubs like London and New York. These stores feature stylish pieces like a Made in Lagos green and purple gradient tee and a Starboy-branded tour jacket. His designs are popular among fans, and the clothing line has been successful, showcasing another side of Wizkid off-the- stage.

Burna Boy

As one of Africa’s most successful musicians, Burna Boy’s lifestyle reflects his global influence, with frequent travels and appearances at high-profile events. If he’s not on stage performing, the self-styled ‘African Giant’ is in the studio recording another hit song. Call him a workaholic, you may not be wrong. But Burna Boy’s luxurious lifestyle is demonstrated by his multi-billion Naira car collection featuring high-end models like the McLaren Senna, Lamborghini Aventador, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, showcasing his wealth and taste for opulence. In addition, he owns a grand mansion in Lekki, Lagos with amenities such as a private cinema, recording studio, and swimming pool. Burna Boy’s fashion sense is characterized by bold, eclectic, and often avant-garde styles, blending street wear with high-end fashion. He frequently sports designer clothing and accessories, reflecting his affinity for luxury and high-end fashion. For many, his fashion sense is not just about wearing expensive clothes; it’s about expressing himself and his cultural heritage through fashion. His style often blends traditional African elements with modern, international fashion trends, making him a standout in the global music scene. Months back, he made a stunning debut on the Paris fashion runway at Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. He closed the show with confidence, strutting down the catwalk in an all-black leather ensemble. His debut was met with roaring applause, showcasing his ability to own the moment, whether on stage or the runway. This wasn’t Burna Boy’s first foray into the fashion world, as he continues to make waves with his unique style and flair, while staying true to his music.

Rema

Rema dazzles his fans with his incredible fashion sense which blends high-end street wear with statement pieces like pearl necklaces and stylish trench coats, as displayed during Paris Fashion Week at the 424xPorsche show. He showcased a blend of styles, pairing a daring, light-hued trench coat with layered pearl necklaces and flaunting his tattooed torso. The singer is also known for his opulent car collection, which includes a Mercedes-AMG G63, a Bentley Bentayga, and a Rolls Royce Cullinan. He owns property in Lagos, including a luxurious mansion in Lekki with modern architecture and high-end interiors. The Edo golden boy is known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting causes related to education, healthcare, and youth empowerment in Nigeria. His wealth, resulting from his successful music career, gives him the opportunity to maintain this lavish lifestyle and own luxurious jewelries and necklaces.

Asake

Asake’s lifestyle is a reflection of his success as a musician. Being one of the future hopes of Afrobeats, Asake is known for his passion for cars. His latest acquisitions include 2025 Tesla Cybertruck, a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and a McLaren 570S. He also showcases a flashy fashion sense, often featuring customized outfits and accessories, reflecting his “Mr. Money with the Vibe” persona. Asake has adopted the moniker and image of “Mr. Money,” symbolizing his immense wealth and luxurious lifestyle.

Conclusion:

According to Obi Asika, Music Executive and Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, African music has become the heartbeat of global popular culture. The continent’s sounds are today shaping the future, filling stadiums, dominating charts, and driving digital consumption worldwide. Genres like Afrobeats, Amapiano, Highlife, and Bongo Flava are defining moments in music, transcending borders and cultures. To sustain this momentum, African leaders, particularly in Nigeria, should utilize the global success of Afrobeats to boost the country’s economy and tourism. There’s also a need to provide solidifying milestones and support to sustain the tempo of African music’s global influence. As Afrobeats continues to evolve, it’s poised to remain a dominant force in global music. The genre’s influence will extend beyond music, shaping fashion, dance, and cultural trends worldwide