Moment Naira Marley was ‘attacked’ on stage in Cotonou

A trending video has captured the dramatic moment a fan stormed the stage in an attempt to attack singer Naira Marley during his concert in Benin.

The Marlian Music boss was performing when the man suddenly rushed at him, forcing security operatives to intervene and bundle the intruder away.

The incident, which has since gone viral, sparked heated reactions online with many weighing in on the possible motive behind the fan’s action.

Reacting to the video, Naira Marley reposted the clip on his X page with a playful caption: “The moment I got attacked on stage 😂😂😂😂 see baba oninu re.”

The moment I got attacked on stage 😂😂😂😂 see baba oninu re😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5kM4hsGlNe — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) September 7, 2025

The incident comes weeks after the singer publicly addressed controversies surrounding the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos at the age of 27, a tragedy that triggered the #Justice4MohBad movement.

The movement saw many Nigerians demanding accountability over the circumstances of his death.

