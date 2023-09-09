Keyamo sets up task force on airlines’ relocation

Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has set up a task force to resolve the challenges of relocating international airlines to the new terminal at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, following the recent fire outbreak at the old terminal.

A statement by Oluseyi Odutayo, Head, Press and Public Affairs of the ministry, dated Saturday, September 9, 2023, made the points.

Members of the task force are Engineer Hassan Musa, Team Leader; Adebayo Oladipo, General Manager, Aerodrome, NCAA; SAs to the Minister, Mr. Collins Mukoro, Mrs. Uyoyou Edhekpo and Mr. Henry Agbebire.

The statement further noted that: “during the minister’s inspection of the Lagos Airport on Thursday 31st August 2023, he had given a deadline of October 1, 2023 for the relocation.

“However, the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had to fast track the implementation of this directive in response to the recent fire outbreak, which raised safety concerns and affected passengers’ movements.

“We urge all passengers and other stakeholders to be patient and bear with us as the inconvenience caused will soon be resolved. Your understanding plays a vital role in making this transition smoother for everyone involved.

Task Force’s duties

“The primary objective of this task force is threefold: I. Resolve Passenger Concerns: The task force will work diligently towards resolving all concerns raised by passengers regarding congestion, discomfort, and related issues stemming from terminal relocation.

“We are committed to ensuring that every passenger’s voice is heard and addressed promptly.

“II. Minimize Discomfort: Our focus dwells on minimising any form of discomfort during this transition period. Efforts will be made in streamlining processes at both terminals while closely monitoring operations 24/7.

“Measures such as enhanced signage, dedicated support staff, improved communication channels will be implemented proactively.

“III. Effective Public Communication: We pledge transparency throughout this process by providing regular updates on progress made in addressing concerns arising from airline relocations.

“FAAN aims at improving public relations strategies through various channels including online platforms and customer service helplines so that you stay informed about developments firsthand.

“In conclusion, the Minister extends his deepest regrets once again over the inconvenience caused and assures all travellers that we are fully committed to resolving these concerns promptly.

“We pledge our commitment to passenger comfort, safety and overall satisfaction during this transitional period.”



