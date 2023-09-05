Ivorian defender Bailly signs for Besiktas

Ivory Coast international defender Eric Bailly, who spent last season on loan at Marseille from Manchester United, has signed for Besiktas, the Turkish club announced on Tuesday.

Besiktas specified neither the length of the contract nor the value of the transfer.

Having arrived in Manchester from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 and played a full first season, Bailly gradually slipped down the pecking order of United defenders.

Bailly, 29, was loaned to Marseille last season with an option to buy but his playing time was limited by a number of injuries.

Besiktas said in a statement: “We wish Eric Bailly, who we believe will provide important services to our club, great success with our glorious jersey, and present it to the public with our respect.”