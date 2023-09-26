IMO DECIDES 2023: Achonu, LP candidate promises 45% inclusion for women

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the Labour Party flag bearer, Senator Athan Achonu, has promised that his government would ensure that women constitute 45 per cent of his government. He disclosed this to newsmen yesterday, at his campaign tour of Owerri North Local Council.

Hiswords: “One of the things my government will do include giving 45% affirmative action to women against the Federal Government’s approved 35%, which means that women would be allowed to occupy 45% of all appointments in my administration.

“By the time we are voted into power, my government will have lots of prospects for Owerri North, including ensuring that their status as part of the Owerri Capital Territory is enhanced with befitting infrastructure of a modern city.

He said despite the proximity of Owerri North to the municipality, it still has the look of a glorified village and promised to transform the local government area to its rightful status.

He continued: “Let me say this again, our government will establish an industrial processing zone in each of the 27 local governments in Imo State in order to create meaningful jobs for Imo people. “Through our industrialisation programme, people outside Imo State would come here for jobs and employment. I will ensure that electricity is everywhere in Imo State just in my one year in office. I will build two industrial parks in each of the three senatorial zones of Imo State. This will create a massive job for Ndi Imo.

“I will guarantee local government Autonomy and conduct free and fair local government elections within six months in office.”

On the insecurity challenge in Imo state, the LP governorship candidate said: “I will establish, equip, and empower local government vigilantes to safeguard the life and properties of Ndi Imo, and end bloodbaths in Imo State. I have come to rebuild Imo and bring development to Ndi Imo.

“Those that know the All Progressives Congress, APC government should advise them to start packing out of the Government House; they must not touch any government properly.”