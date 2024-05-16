36 States Assembly Speakers back state police

By Idowu Bankole

The 36 Speakers of State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria on Thursday expressed support for the establishment of state policing in the country.

The speakers made this advocacy in a communique issued at the end of their general meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

The communiqué was signed it by the Conference’ Chairman, Adebo Ogundoyin.

He said the conference was in support of the establishment of state police to combat the deluge of security challenges facing the country.

“We also want state police to check the negative trend of insecurity in our country,” he said.

Ogundoyin appealed to the National Assembly, Presidency and other relevant stakeholders to leverage on the ongoing constitution review for national cohesion and development

Details shortly …