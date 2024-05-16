Woman, 34, declared missing in Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti has declared a 34-year-old woman, Mrs Tolulope Orimogunje of Salaqua Street, Adin Quarter, Ilawe-Ekiti, missing.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, by DSP Sunday Abutu, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

“The woman left home to an unknown destination on April 30, at about 17:30 hours and has not returned,” Abutu stated.

He said the woman is light in complexion, 5.4 fit tall, speaks Yoruba language fluently and has no tribal mark.

He said that though the command had commenced investigation to unravel her whereabouts, anyone with useful information concerning her present location should contact the nearest police station or call 09064050089