Fire guts mega plastic industry Ilupeju

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently fighting an early hours inferno at Mega Plastic, Ilupeju bye pass, Mushin area of Lagos.

Fire fighters are seen battling to put out the raging fire which reportedly, started at about 5am, on Saturday.

As at press time there was no report of causality.

Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, explained that

the intensity of the fire continued due to the involvement of petrochemical products.

Meanwhile, she said the raging fire was subsequently, contained within the storage area and factory section where it started.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is received assistance from the other emergency responders to restore normalcy to the situation.

“As of now, no casualties have been recorded, and the investigation into the incident will begin once the firefighting operations are completed,” Adeseye stated.