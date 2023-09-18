Cult clash: Ogun imposes dusk to dawn curfew on Sagamu

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has imposed curfew on Sagamu, the headquarters of Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The curfew followed the recent clashes among rival cult groups that engaged themselves in supremacy battle since Wednesday last week, with no fewer than 20 killed.

The restriction of human and vehicular movement is from 7pm to 6am.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran, which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, assuring residents of the town of their security and property.

The state government therefore, urged residents of Sagamu to abide with the restriction order, pending the time the security of the area will improve.

It added that the Police and other security agencies are on top of the situation to restore normalcy.

The statement read: “This is to notify residents of Sagamu and its environs of total restriction of human and vehicular movement as a way of taking firm control of the security architecture of the area and protect the lives of the people and their property.

“We, therefore, implore the residents of the area to abide strictly to this restriction order and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy and bring perpetrators of these dastardly acts to book immediately.”