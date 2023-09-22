CBN postpones September 2023 MPC meeting 

Set to hold International Financial Inclusion confab

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday postponed its 293rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023.



The Director Corporate Communications, CBN, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, disclosed this in a statement, noting that the new date will be communicated in due time.

This is the first time the apex bank is in an indefinite postponement of its regular policy meeting in years.

“The MPC of the CBN has deferred its 293rd meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023, respectively. A new date will be communicated in due course. We regret any inconvenience this change may cause our stakeholders and the general public,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, in another statement signed by AbdulMumin, the apex bank announced that it is set to hold the 2nd edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) on 5th and 6th of October this year, with the theme, “Financial Inclusion for All: Global insights for local impact,” .

According to CBN and its host partners, “The conference is an engagement platform for global thought leaders, regulators, and other stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on contemporary strategies for accelerating financial inclusion in the African continent and globally.

“Keynote speakers include Dr. Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia; Dr. Alfred Hannig, Executive Director, Alliance for Financial Inclusion; and Dr. Reza Baqir, former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

“Key topics to be explored include fintech-driven last mile solutions, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, inclusive product innovation (non-interest finance), leveraging payment systems to scale financial inclusion in excluded segments -women, rural, youth and MSMEs, Consumer protection, fraud and data privacy, etc.”.