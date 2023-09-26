Benue APC not in crisis – Gov Alia

Gov. Alia

…insists no rift among leaders of the party

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has debunked insinuations that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state is in crisis.

The Governor also insisted that there was no rift between leaders of the party in the state as being peddled in several quarters.

The Governor who made the clarification at a rally orgsnised by APC in Makurdi to celebrate last Saturday’s ruling of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that affirmed his victory, spoke against the backdrop of alleged crack in the party and rumoured rift between his supporters and those of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume.

He reiterated that no such division existed in the party saying, “all those who wish that there is a divide in Benue state politics, will be disappointed because there is no divide.

“APC in the State is one and will remain one. And we will continue to work as one and we will progress as one because we are one Benue.”

He stated that he was elected to change the fortunes of the people of the state assuring that he was working hard to ensure that he did not fail the people insisting that “failure is not an option for me. We will never fail, we will not fail and we can never fail.”

He stated that his victory was for the people pointing out that his government had already taken steps to improve the lives of the people. He assured that the ongoing construction of the 16 township roads in Makurdi, the state capital, “will be completed by the end of November 2023.

“And already 100 buses have been procured for the state owned Benue Links Transport Company; and the buses will be handed over to the Company, as soon as the state government takes delivery of all of them to ease transport for our people.”

The Governor also hinted that the palliatives for the people would soon be distributed to all the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, across the state stressing that the trucks of grains had arrived the state for onward distribution.

On his plans for the youths of the state, the Governor said his government had already put together an ICT training programme for the youths which would afford them the opportunity to acquire professional skills in ICT, and by so doing keep them usefully engaged to better their lot.

He also reiterated his administration’s resolve to return the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in various camps in the state back to their ancestral homes assuring that it was a task his administration was according priority attention.

The Governor charged his appointees to be alive to their responsibilities assuring that his administration would not treat the issues of criminality and banditry with kid gloves.

Earlier, the State Chairman of APC, Mr. Austin Agada, represented by the Vice Chairman, Zone A, Dr. Vincent Ujih, said the leadership of the party put the event together to rejoice with the governor, over the ruling at the Tribunal.