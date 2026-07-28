ADC deregistration bid was assault on democracy, David Mark declares

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Senator David Mark, on Tuesday declared that the failed attempt to deregister the party was ‘a direct assault on multiparty democracy’ after the Court of Appeal overturned a Federal High Court judgment that threatened the party’s continued existence.

The ruling removes the biggest legal obstacle confronting the ADC, allowing the opposition party to turn its attention from defending its existence in court to preparing for the 2027 general elections. It also reinforces judicial protection for Nigeria’s multiparty system and the constitutional rights of political parties.

Mark, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the Court of Appeal’s verdict as a victory for the ADC, democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law, saying it reaffirmed the judiciary’s role as the guardian of democratic values.

“The attempt to deregister the ADC was a direct assault on multiparty democracy and an unfortunate effort to undermine the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely associate and participate in the political process,” Mark declared.

He argued that the implications of the judgment extended far beyond the fortunes of the ADC, saying it had strengthened confidence in the courts as protectors of constitutional freedoms and political pluralism.

According to Mark, “The verdict is a reassuring reminder that our judiciary can still rise above pressure and protect democracy, political pluralism and the constitutional rights of citizens and political parties.”

The former Senate President also said the judgment had restored confidence in the nation’s judiciary, describing the courts as the last hope of the common man and a dependable defender of the rule of law.

He commended the justices of the Court of Appeal for what he described as their courage, impartiality and fidelity to justice, expressing confidence that the ruling would further strengthen public trust in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Turning to the party’s next assignment, Mark urged ADC candidates, members and supporters across the country to remain united and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the legal victory should inspire renewed commitment to the party’s mission.

“Our attention now returns fully to building a stronger, more united and people-orientated political platform that will offer Nigerians a credible alternative in 2027. We must remain steadfast, disciplined and committed to the task ahead,” he said.