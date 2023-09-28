Being a mother made me stronger – Actress Adunni Ade

Popular actress Adunni Ade has gushed about the joys of motherhood as she stated that being a mother has made her stronger in life.



Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the thespian shared a video of her surprising her first son, D’Marion in school with a cake as he turned 16.

Adunni said parents are not only saddled with the duty of protecting their children from life but also preparing them for it.

She wrote, “We cannot protect our children from life. Therefore, it is essential that we prepare them for it. Being a Mother has truly made me stronger in every aspect of life. To see them smile, grow, and conquer every stage of their lives! A feeling that I can’t put into words.

“I Thank God for Blessing me with such wonderful children!

Both myself and the boys do thank you all for the well wishes.

God Bless you @dmanyoung @aydenbyoung”.