BBNaija All Stars: Cross emerges as final Head of House, picks Ceec, Pere as BFFs

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cross, has won the final Head of House (HoH) game of the season after he defeated five other finalists in the arena games.

Cross wins the HOH title for the second time in three weeks and replaces Ilebaye as the Head of House.

Cross won after he finished his task earlier than the other housemates during the arena games on Monday.

He also got to select two FFs (friends for the week) and chose Pere and Cee-C.

The two housemates will share the luxurious HOH lounge with him and also have access to the gym and bedroom for the week.

The six confirmed finalists are Cross, Ilebaye, Ceec, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, and Pere.

Cross was the first to qualify for the final after he purchased the ultimate immunity by gathering Moniepoint Coins (the legal tender in the house) from other housemates.

Ilebaye, Mercy Eke, and Ceec qualified last week, while Adekunle and Pere finished ahead of Angel, Soma, and Venita, who were evicted on Sunday.

The finale takes place on Sunday, October 1, 2023, with N120 million up for grabs.