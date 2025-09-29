Jason Jae emerges last Head of House for season 10

Oplus_0

BBNaija Season 10 housemate, Jason Jae, has clinched the coveted Head of House (HOH) title for the final week of the reality show, becoming both the first and last to hold the position this season.

Jason Jae secured the title after defeating fellow finalists in Monday’s games, taking over from outgoing HOH, Sultana.

As part of his privileges, he chose Sultana as his house guest, giving her access to the exclusive HOH lounge.

In a surprise twist, Big Brother also named Isabella and Imisi as the “house snails” of the week, a penalty imposed due to their lateness to the fifth game.

Jason’s latest win adds to his historic run in the show. He earlier became the first housemate to defend the HOH title under Big Brother’s new twist.

Just a day after winning the opening week’s challenge, he was sent back into the arena to face Sultana, Dede, Kuture, Rooboy, and Bright Morgan.

Jason triumphed again, securing immunity and exclusive HOH lounge privileges.

He also once held the Interim HOH title in week five, surprising viewers by selecting Koyin instead of his close ally, Sultana, as his house guest.

However, he was later dethroned by Rooboy during that week’s HOH challenge.

Vanguard News